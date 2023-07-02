Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Progressive by 30.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 253,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,241,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Progressive by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $132.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.27. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

