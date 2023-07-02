Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 94,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $718.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $756.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $759.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

