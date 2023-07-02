Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $70.25 on Friday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

