Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $37,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

