Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $485.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.02 and a 200 day moving average of $404.14. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $488.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Analyst Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,873 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.



