Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 216 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Target were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $131.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.34. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

