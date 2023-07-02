Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 668 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FI opened at $126.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.47. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $126.55.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $2,884,625. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

