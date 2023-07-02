Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

