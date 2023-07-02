Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 303.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.09% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 85.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ASR opened at $277.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.84 and its 200 day moving average is $281.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $345.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $5.6528 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Recommended Stories

