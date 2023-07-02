Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,119,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,078,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 193,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 58,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.94 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.