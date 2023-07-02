Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,540 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

