Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,941 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,095 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors Price Performance

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.