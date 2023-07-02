McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.5 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.