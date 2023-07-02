McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Argus

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Argus from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $431.83.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MCK opened at $427.31 on Thursday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $315.78 and a 52 week high of $429.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.53.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $12,581,657. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $2,238,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.