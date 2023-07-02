Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

PFE stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

