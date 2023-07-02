mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at Scotiabank

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

Shares of MECVF stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

mdf commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.