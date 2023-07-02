Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.22

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.22 and traded as high as C$8.34. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 9,877 shares changing hands.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$211.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.22.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of C$147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.130618 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Announces Dividend

Medical Facilities Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

(Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.