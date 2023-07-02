Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.22

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.22 and traded as high as C$8.34. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 9,877 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of C$211.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.22.
Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of C$147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.130618 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.
