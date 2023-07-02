MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDFree Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

MediWound Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. MediWound has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDFree Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 76.11% and a negative return on equity of 180.62%. Analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in MediWound by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

