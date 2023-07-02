MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. MediWound has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 76.11% and a negative return on equity of 180.62%. Analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in MediWound by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

