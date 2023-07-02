Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDTFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.