Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.15.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 9,401.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

