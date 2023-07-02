Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.78.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.80% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Merus by 278.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Free Report

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.