Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.48 and its 200-day moving average is $199.87. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.