Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

