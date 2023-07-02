Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $63.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

