Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MIELY. Mizuho cut Mitsubishi Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi Electric from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

MIELY stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

