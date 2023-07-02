Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBRX. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

