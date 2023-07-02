Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 111.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

