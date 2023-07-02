Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 516 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

