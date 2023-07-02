Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

About DTE Energy



DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

