Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,400 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PHM opened at $77.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

