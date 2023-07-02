Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,079,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 405,156 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,111,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 309,863 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,551,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

