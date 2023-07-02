MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Given New $89.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile



MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

