MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Barclays

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $1.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
MultiPlan Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE:MPLN opened at $2.11 on Friday. MultiPlan has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MultiPlan by 3,139.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
