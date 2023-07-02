MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Bank of America

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MYTE. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.80.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 million, a PE ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.00 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

