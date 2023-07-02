National Bank Financial Raises PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$26.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PREKF. TD Securities cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $17.48 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

