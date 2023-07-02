National Bankshares Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $60.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Ovintiv by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after buying an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $201,837,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,667,000 after buying an additional 1,920,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $56,151,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

