NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.86.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,122 shares of company stock worth $811,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 198.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after buying an additional 2,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $138,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 628.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,783,000 after purchasing an additional 930,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 23,444.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 893,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

