New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 33.0% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.