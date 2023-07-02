NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 370,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NEE opened at $74.20 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

