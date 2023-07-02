NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 93,011 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

