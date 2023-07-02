NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

NIKE stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.22. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

