NiSource Inc. (NIMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 1.9375 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $7.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
NiSource Price Performance
NIMC stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $96.63 and a twelve month high of $121.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About NiSource
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
