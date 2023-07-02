Nkarta, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($3.33) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Nkarta in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.33) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NKTX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Nkarta Stock Down 5.8 %

NKTX opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.16. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 23.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

