Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 8,737 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,277,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of Pfizer worth $335,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,204,000 after buying an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

PFE opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

