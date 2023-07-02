Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,693 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $66,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $113.08 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average of $105.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

