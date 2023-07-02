Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

REGN stock opened at $718.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $563.82 and a one year high of $837.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $756.98 and its 200 day moving average is $759.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.79 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total transaction of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.