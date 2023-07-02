Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of PulteGroup worth $27,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PulteGroup by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in PulteGroup by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in PulteGroup by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $77.68 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $79.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.