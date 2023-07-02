Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.0% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $691.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $668.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

