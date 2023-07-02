Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Northeast Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 53.1% annually over the last three years. Northeast Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NECB opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NECB. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.