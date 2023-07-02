Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.16.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $102.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

