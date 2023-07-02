nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Position Boosted by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,474. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

nVent Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.